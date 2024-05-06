Reverse shoulder replacement offers new approach to pain management

WINK News
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
It’s mostly needed due to arthritis, causing severe bone-on-bone joint pain, but for some patients, a traditional shoulder surgery isn’t the best option.
That’s why now, doctors can relieve pain with a new approach.
“I’m an ICU nurse, retired now, and for 35 years, I was lifting, pulling, tugging patients,” said Martha Kuhr.
It just wasn’t Kuhr’s job that took a toll. The pain stopped her from doing what she loved most: biking.
“The weight on the shoulders, on the handlebars, would become very uncomfortable,” said Kuhr.
Doctor Nikhil Verma at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush suggested a reverse shoulder replacement.
“I thought he was gonna put my arm on backwards, you know; I said, ‘Great, I can scratch my back now.'” said Kuhr.
Martha’s rotator cuff was not strong enough to support a traditional shoulder replacement, in which a surgeon replaces the socket but still depends on all the surrounding muscles and tendons to support the implant.
“What a reverse shoulder replacement does is, it puts the ball where the socket goes, and the socket where the ball goes, and what that does is, it allows the shoulder to become a constrained joint so that the big muscles on the side of your shoulder are now able to substitute for the rotator cuff.” said Verma.
Recovery is quicker and results better.
“If we had done a traditional replacement, we probably wouldn’t have seen the same range of motion recovery and functional recovery that we saw with a reverse replacement.”
And now, Martha is back on her bike, ready to roll.
“Well, I can do this. How’s that? It feels very much so, now, a part of me, I don’t even know it’s there.”
Verma says about 50% of all shoulder replacements are now done with reverse implants.