Lee County teachers bargain for new raises

Getting a second job isn’t uncommon for many teachers. Kevin Daly knows that.

“I’ve been Uber driving for about six years,” said Daly.

Daly has worked for the Lee County School District for the last 27 years.

He is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.

“We really struggle with the cost of living crisis with rent payments. An average house around here is probably 300, $350,000. It’s not uncommon seeing 22-$2300 for apartment and gas,” said Daly. “I Uber drive as a second job. Gas is creeping up, food is creeping up.”

According to a new report by the National Florida Education Association, the average Florida teacher’s annual salary has dropped to 50th place in the country.

Here’s a look at the average teacher salary in Southwest Florida:

In Collier County, $69,460

In Charlotte County, about $61,785

And in Lee County, the average pay is $56,915

And he says pay plays a role in why we are seeing a teacher shortage, not only here in Florida but nationwide.

“I think there is a shortage of people willing to do what needs to be done for the pay they’re going to be given,” said Daly. “There’s probably plenty of people out there, and I still think teaching is a great job. It’s a wonderful job, but you know, I think people are starting to notice the warm and fuzzy don’t pay the bills.”

Teachers in the Lee County School District received a 3.5% to 11% raise based on years of service at the beginning of the school year.

Right now, bargaining is underway to potentially give teachers another raise before the start of the next school year.

In Charlotte County, a spokesperson told WINK News that an agreement proposing raises for staff is going to the school board next month, so teachers may see more cash coming in.