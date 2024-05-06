Lee County teachers bargain for new raises

WINK News
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
Getting a second job isn’t uncommon for many teachers. Kevin Daly knows that.
“I’ve been Uber driving for about six years,” said Daly.
Daly has worked for the Lee County School District for the last 27 years.
He is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
“We really struggle with the cost of living crisis with rent payments. An average house around here is probably 300, $350,000. It’s not uncommon seeing 22-$2300 for apartment and gas,” said Daly. “I Uber drive as a second job. Gas is creeping up, food is creeping up.”
According to a new report by the National Florida Education Association, the average Florida teacher’s annual salary has dropped to 50th place in the country.
Here’s a look at the average teacher salary in Southwest Florida:
And he says pay plays a role in why we are seeing a teacher shortage, not only here in Florida but nationwide.
“I think there is a shortage of people willing to do what needs to be done for the pay they’re going to be given,” said Daly. “There’s probably plenty of people out there, and I still think teaching is a great job. It’s a wonderful job, but you know, I think people are starting to notice the warm and fuzzy don’t pay the bills.”
Teachers in the Lee County School District received a 3.5% to 11% raise based on years of service at the beginning of the school year.
Right now, bargaining is underway to potentially give teachers another raise before the start of the next school year.
In Charlotte County, a spokesperson told WINK News that an agreement proposing raises for staff is going to the school board next month, so teachers may see more cash coming in.