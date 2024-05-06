Hurricane season preparations at Lee County construction sites

WINK News
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
“Same as we’ve always done in the past, just, we have all the supplies that we need on hand, we go shopping for the things that we need, we check on our neighbors and our friends,” said Fort Myers Beach resident Melissa Daily. “And we just hope for the best.”
Nevertheless, Lee County reminded everyone on Sunday how important it is to make a plan early.
The biggest is ensuring you have everything you need, from bottled water to canned goods, stocked up.
But Southwest Florida also needs to ensure that construction sites are ready for a hurricane this season.
According to Lee County and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), they’ve got a preparedness plan.
For construction sites like the Big Carlos Pass bridge, the Sanibel Causeway, and all the condos along Estero Boulevard, still being rebuilt after Hurricane Ian, contractors are expected to lower crane booms and secure materials and equipment in the event of a hurricane.
“You’ve got a lot of people that are still halfway through their rebuild process,” Daily said. “You just hope that another big storm doesn’t come along and destroy all that they’ve worked so hard to do up to this point.”
Like Susan Haynes, a Fort Myers Beach resident who lost her home during Ian.
“Devastation, it took everything that we owned,” she said. “So, yeah. Yeah, it was rough.”
WINK News first introduced you to Susan less than a year ago when she hoped to have her home rebuilt within a year.
But on Monday, there was some progress, just not enough to make Susan feel ready this hurricane season.
“I mean, just that last windstorm we had, like, three weeks ago, took our fence out again,” she said. “It’s like, I don’t know what I’m doing to prepare for one yet. We just got our permit to start rebuilding and we’re already at the season again.”