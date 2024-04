Q: Any word if Bonefish Grill will come back to Naples somewhere? —Rae Jean Walker, Naples

A: After the storm surge from Hurricane Ian wiped out the longtime Bonefish Grill waterfront restaurant at Naples Bay Resort & Marina, the Bloomin’ Brands restaurant group vowed to return the popular seafood brand to the Naples market.

“We are still monitoring the area for a location,” said Elizabeth Daly, director of media and community relations for Bloomin’ Brands, the Tampa-based restaurant holding company for the national dining concepts of Bonefish Grill, Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

