Q: Do you know what’s going to be built at the corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard next to the ALDI and Chick-fil-A? I saw they cleared that parcel spot. —Mike Paulins, Naples

Q: Are you hearing anything in regard to CAVA Mediterranean bowls coming to Naples? —Jeff Schmidt, Naples

A: Trees and brush on the northwest corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard are being cleared for the more than 27,000-square-foot Tree Farm Plaza. Three restaurant chains —including Cava—and two other businesses are the first to sign leases for locations in the 14-unit retail center to be built immediately east of ALDI grocery store and west of the CVS pharmacy on that corner.

