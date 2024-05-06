Feeding families through Meals of Hope

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
There are lines of families waiting to put food on their tables. The hunger epidemic is real. That’s where non-profits like Meals of Hope come into play.
They feed more than four thousand families a week across Lee and Collier County.
Meals of Hope celebrated by packing one hundred million meals for food-insecure families.
“We have three areas that we concentrate on food assistance, and we are the largest food pantry provider in all of Florida,” said Stephen Popper, CEO of Meals of Hope.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
“Hunger really is a silent epidemic. People don’t realize that throughout the United States. There is not one county that’s not facing a hunger problem,” Popper said.
Meals of Hope is the largest food pantry provider in Florida, with 15 weekly locations in Collier and Lee County, serving more than 4,000 families each week.
“We’re here trying to make sure that we’re giving families wonderful, nutritious food and treat them with dignity,” Popper said.
On Monday, they celebrated this milestone at their food pantry at Lely Presbyterian Church.
“We’re richly blessed, and we love giving back to the community, and I believe that Meals of Hope is a great organization, and so we love the opportunity to come and do what we can,” said Jacqueline Hansen, volunteer.
Meals of Hope also distributes over 10,000 backpacks of food to the neediest elementary school children in Collier, Lee and Palm Beach County monthly.
“We can’t do this without our volunteers, and if people are looking for an opportunity to volunteer, I will tell you that it really warms your heart when you’re giving someone a week’s worth of groceries,” Popper said.
Since 2007, Meals of Hope has packed 100 million meals distributed locally by the Harry Chapin Food Bank, Midwest Food Bank, and the Feeding America Food Bank Network.
For more information about Meals of Hope, click here.