President-elect Donald Trump said he wants to work out a plan for Dreamers to stay in America.

While talking to NBC’s Kristen Welker, Donald Trump said this about Dreamers: “We’re gonna have to do something with them, and you want them to be able to stay. I want to be able to work something out, and it should have been able to be worked out over the last three or four years, and it never got worked out.”

He also spoke about how he wants to work with Republicans and Democrats to figure something out for Dreamers.

We asked if this means that there is hope for Dreamers.

We spoke with a number of immigrants who told us the president’s words gave them hope, even if they’re not quite sure what it could mean yet. They shared their own experiences with family members, not knowing what to do next.

In order to become a U.S. citizen, there’s one thing you need: a green card.

“That is a requirement for naturalization to become a U.S. citizen. They have to have a green card for either three years while married to a U.S. citizen or five years or more not married to a U.S. citizen,” said James Culp from the Learning Empowered Citizenship Project.

This is what makes the path to citizenship for Dreamers unclear.

“At this point, they’re not accepting any new applications for DACA, though some have been grandfathered in,” Culp said.

Leaving millions of undocumented immigrants who arrived as kids unsure of their next step.

“Obviously, employers can sponsor for a green card, and then if you come with a refugee status or asylum, you can use that as a way of obtaining a green card. There are certain forgiveness you can get,” Culp said.

James Culp works at the Learning Empowered Citizenship Project, an education-based nonprofit that helps immigrants on their path to citizenship.

“I’ve had students that have lawful permanent residency, but they have a spouse or a family member who’s undocumented, or someone who has DACA that they were in early on and got grandfathered in, or those that just missed it,” Culp said.

And with President-elect Donald Trump set to return to the White House, the question now is: Is there hope for Dreamers?

Here’s what he had to say in an interview with NBC News’s Kristen Welker on Sunday.

“We have to do something about the Dreamers because these are people that have been brought here at a very young age, and many of these are middle-aged people. Now, they don’t even speak the language of their country, and yes, we’re going to do something about that. I will work with the Democrats on a plan, and if we can come up with a plan,” Trump said.

But Culp doesn’t think it’ll be easy.

“It does give me hope in that I do believe that President Trump wants to solve the issue, but again, I think that’s him coming, again, from a corporate world of, ‘OK, here’s a problem. Let’s solve it. Let’s get it done,'” he said.