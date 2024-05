Q: Do you know what is happening on that cleared lot on Triangle Boulevard and Collier Boulevard across from Staybridge Suites? It was supposed to be a bank, two fast-food restaurants and something else I believe from an old post you did. They cleared the land quickly and then nothing for months. —Cathy Fuertez, Naples

A: Construction of the final phase of Restaurant Row Naples was stalled for months because of financial issues but the three-building project was recently revived, said Charles Ladd, president and principal of Barron Real Estate Inc., who is developing the dining-centric collection with Amera Companies of Coral Springs, Florida. Ladd said work will be restarting on the 4.5-acre development near the Collier Boulevard entrance into the Freedom Square retail center. The Lely commercial site is framed by Collier Boulevard to the east, Celeste Drive to the northwest and Triangle Boulevard to the southwest.

A lease was signed in late April for a breakfast-brunch restaurant to complete the building under construction in the final phase of Restaurant Row, Ladd said.

