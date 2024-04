Elevated dining was the theme for many of the restaurants that launched in the Naples area during the first quarter of 2024. Here’s a quick look back at the many local eateries that kicked off the new year.

Naples high life

While not exactly button-up, many new dining spots during the first three months of the year are casually attracting serious foodies with upscale presentations. They follow the lead of Le Colonial Naples, Warren Naples and Limón Rooftop which all launched in December.

January offerings included Phelan Family Brands’ Keewaydin’s on Fifth replacing Yabba Island Grill on Fifth Avenue South in Naples; Unidos, a modern Latin fusion kitchen and bar in the former space of Starbucks and Valento’s Pizza on the corner of U.S. 41 and Central Avenue in Naples; J. Alexander’s, an American chain in the former North Naples spot of the longtime Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant on U.S. 41 just south of Vanderbilt Beach Road; The Syren Oyster & Cocktail Bar on 10th Street South at the historic Old Naples waterfront on Naples Bay; and Nolita, the latest Italian offering at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. In March, LoLa 41 brought its international cuisine to a new spot at Ninth Street South and Sixth Avenue South; and 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill opened in the new all-suite Compass Hotel by Margaritaville Naples, the former Staybridge Suites on U.S. 41.

