A Bonita Springs homeowner is sleeping with one eye open after her social security card was stolen from her car, an incident caught on video.

“I’m hoping that he ends up getting caught, but I guess time will tell if they get the job done,” she said.

A Bonita Springs neighborhood had a man pulling on car door handles left and right early Friday morning in search of something worth stealing.

Based on the video, he gets inside one car at a home at the end of Gunter Road but finds nothing.

But in one homeowner’s car, this thief found something worth taking.

“I had realized that there was a $200 charge to Amazon, ” the homeowner said. “I called [my fiance], and I’m like, ‘What is this problem?’ And he was like, ‘I didn’t do that.’ I went to reach into my purse, and my wallet was missing. And I just had like this eerie feeling that it was gone. And I think it was like putting the two and two together with the Amazon charge. And I had checked, ‘Yep, it was missing.'”

Her car, as well as the car next door, had cash stolen along with her social security card, insurance card, and the rest of her wallet.

She then called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and by that morning, they came and filed a report.

Houses here aren’t weary of burglaries; almost all of them have cameras installed.

“Somebody else told me it’s like been over, they lived here 15 years and nothing. And our neighbor, he had stuff stolen also, probably by the same person,” said the homeowner.

LCSO said this is still an active investigation, and they’re reviewing surveillance footage to identify this thief.

