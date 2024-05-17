Multiple crews combat commercial building fire in Collier County

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
An unidentified gunman is on the run following a Wednesday shooting that occurred at the Jim Fleming Ecological Park in Lehigh Acres.
The Weather Authority is tracking a dry and mild Friday morning with temperatures climbing into the lower to mid-90s.
Multiple fire crews are responding to a single-story structure fire in Naples.
More than 3 million Americans are diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes, and recent medical breakthroughs can help people manage their condition.
The NAACP and Jordan’s family said this isn’t the end for them
FGCU softball players are ready to play in their first NCAA Tournament game against No. 4 Florida.
We spoke with Dr. David Thomas – a forensic studies professor from FGCU and a former officer – who supports the idea of officer-involved shooting investigations going to a grand jury.
At the Governor’s Conference exhibit hall, Dylan Faraone, Regional Director of Mosaic, showcased his work using a 360-degree camera mounted on his car to document the aftermath of major storms, including Hurricane Ian’s impact on southwest Florida.
FGCU catcher Neely Peterson returns to Gainesville, where she fell in love with the sport again playing for Santa Fe College.
One family is on a mission to create a new national gun database. It would require medical professionals to enter mental health information.
Their investigation led them to the area of Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a suspect from the Bogart Drive incident is in custody.
Fort Myers Police Department has confirmed that a motorcyclist has died in a crash on Fowler and Winkler Avenue on Thursday.
The Sarasota diverging diamond is located at Interstate 75 and University Parkway. It was put in to alleviate heavy traffic.
Lee County commissioners gave us an update on the RSW terminal expansion project, which is long overdue. Now we know why.
The National Weather Service in Miami concluded after a survey the damage wasn’t from a tornado. It was from a downburst of straight-line wind between 60 – 70 mph.
Multiple fire crews responded to a commercial building fire in Collier County.
The fire was reported to the Greater Naples Fire Department at around 4:45 a.m. on Friday at 3581 Mercantile Ave in Naples.
The GNFD crews were assisted by the North Collier Fire, Naples Fire Rescue, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and Collier Emergency Services.
Employees within the building were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
A firefighter was transported to the hospital due to overheating. The status and affiliation of the firefighter are unknown.
The fire has been contained while crews cut into the building to investigate the scene further.
The cause of the structure fire is under investigation.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.