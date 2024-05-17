WINK News

Multiple crews combat commercial building fire in Collier County

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Credit: UCBreaking

Multiple fire crews responded to a commercial building fire in Collier County.

The fire was reported to the Greater Naples Fire Department at around 4:45 a.m. on Friday at 3581 Mercantile Ave in Naples.

The GNFD crews were assisted by the North Collier Fire, Naples Fire Rescue, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and Collier Emergency Services.

Employees within the building were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital due to overheating. The status and affiliation of the firefighter are unknown.

The fire has been contained while crews cut into the building to investigate the scene further.

Credit: Greater Naples Fire Rescue

The cause of the structure fire is under investigation.

