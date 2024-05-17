Lehigh Acres gunman still on the run

An unidentified gunman is on the run following a Wednesday shooting that occurred at the Jim Fleming Ecological Park in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene collecting bags of evidence; however, a suspect has not been named, nor has there been an update as to whether the alleged gunman is in custody.

Locals have been shaken up by the shooting, with some witnesses expressing uneasiness after watching the suspect run up to home in an attempt to break into the building.

After the suspected gunman failed to open three other doors of the home, they decided to hop over a fence to escape from the scene.

“It was a person wearing a black hoodie with the face covered, and you couldn’t see anything,” an anonymous witness said.

The District Manager of Lehigh Acres, David Lindsay, said he was unaware of the shooting until his employees informed him after the fact.

“There was police swarming the place, and they were working kind of close on Sunnyland Boulevard, and they heard the shots from there,” said Lindsay.”I think this is an isolated incident, and I don’t think this indicates the park itself.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.