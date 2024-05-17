Lehigh Acres gunman still on the run

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking a dry and mild Friday morning with temperatures climbing into the lower to mid-90s.
Multiple fire crews are responding to a single-story structure fire in Naples.
More than 3 million Americans are diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes, and recent medical breakthroughs can help people manage their condition.
The NAACP and Jordan’s family said this isn’t the end for them
FGCU softball players are ready to play in their first NCAA Tournament game against No. 4 Florida.
We spoke with Dr. David Thomas – a forensic studies professor from FGCU and a former officer – who supports the idea of officer-involved shooting investigations going to a grand jury.
At the Governor’s Conference exhibit hall, Dylan Faraone, Regional Director of Mosaic, showcased his work using a 360-degree camera mounted on his car to document the aftermath of major storms, including Hurricane Ian’s impact on southwest Florida.
FGCU catcher Neely Peterson returns to Gainesville, where she fell in love with the sport again playing for Santa Fe College.
One family is on a mission to create a new national gun database. It would require medical professionals to enter mental health information.
Their investigation led them to the area of Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a suspect from the Bogart Drive incident is in custody.
Fort Myers Police Department has confirmed that a motorcyclist has died in a crash on Fowler and Winkler Avenue on Thursday.
The Sarasota diverging diamond is located at Interstate 75 and University Parkway. It was put in to alleviate heavy traffic.
Lee County commissioners gave us an update on the RSW terminal expansion project, which is long overdue. Now we know why.
The National Weather Service in Miami concluded after a survey the damage wasn’t from a tornado. It was from a downburst of straight-line wind between 60 – 70 mph.
An unidentified gunman is on the run following a Wednesday shooting that occurred at the Jim Fleming Ecological Park in Lehigh Acres.
Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene collecting bags of evidence; however, a suspect has not been named, nor has there been an update as to whether the alleged gunman is in custody.
Locals have been shaken up by the shooting, with some witnesses expressing uneasiness after watching the suspect run up to home in an attempt to break into the building.
After the suspected gunman failed to open three other doors of the home, they decided to hop over a fence to escape from the scene.
“It was a person wearing a black hoodie with the face covered, and you couldn’t see anything,” an anonymous witness said.
The District Manager of Lehigh Acres, David Lindsay, said he was unaware of the shooting until his employees informed him after the fact.
“There was police swarming the place, and they were working kind of close on Sunnyland Boulevard, and they heard the shots from there,” said Lindsay.”I think this is an isolated incident, and I don’t think this indicates the park itself.”
Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.