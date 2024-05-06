Annual Holocaust Remembrance Day program returns to Jewish Federation of Greater Naples 

WINK News
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples held an annual event for Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The message this year is “Never Again” to all forms of genocide while standing in solidarity with Israel after the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas.
The President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, Jeffery Feld, said it is vital more than ever to recognize what is happening in Israel. While also never forgetting the horrors of the past in what is considered the world’s deadliest genocides.
“It’s remembering those that helped,” said Feld. “It’s remembering those that perish, and it’s making sure we do everything in our power that things like this don’t happen again.”
Holocaust Remembrance Day Naples flag. CREDIT: WINK News
In song, unity and speech, nearly a hundred people were brought together for the annual Holocaust Remberacne Day at the Jewish Cultural Center in Naples.
The keynote speech was delivered by Naples resident Abe Asli, who has worked both locally and globally to honor Raoul Wallenberg, a Swedish diplomat credited with saving thousands of Jews during the war before being imprisoned and then dying in the former Soviet Union.
The event also featured several Holocaust survivors, or descendants of them, who paid respects during a candlelight ceremony.
Among the group of Holocaust surviors was 94-year-old Hein Warkski. He was born in Danzig Germany in 1929.
During the 1930s, the Nazis took control of the Danzig government and began to systematically target Jewish people.
In 1939, Heinz’s father was arrested for conducting business with Aryans and was sentenced to six months of hard labor at the Stutthof concentration camp, according to the Holocaust Museum and Cohen Education Center.
Holocaust Remembrance Day Naples program. CREDIT: WINK News
Warkski remembers vividly the horror and terror he encountered at the hands of Nazi soldiers.
“We knew we were in great danger because they were singing songs about how they were going to kill Jews,” said Warksi. “We knew we had to go to get away.”
In 1939, Heinz and his family fled to Italy and later joined the partisan resistance in the Appenine Mountains.
“We ended up with them, and they accepted us, and we were able to survive by joining the Italian undergrounds,” said Warksi.
Warksi and his family stayed there until the liberation of 1945 and later immigrated to the United States in 1949.
Warksi currently lives in Naples and volunteers with the Holocaust Museum of Southwest Florida to share his story.
Warski’s story, along with many other Holocaust survivors’ stories, are stored and shared every year on days like Holocaust Remembrance Day, so their stories of strength, resilience and survival are never forgotten.