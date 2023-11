Cyclists in Collier County. Credit: WINK News

Many might choose to rest up after their Thanksgiving feast, but others chose to cycle up to 62 miles for the annual Iron Joe Turkey Ride and Walk in Naples.

The 19th annual ride and walk saw over 400 participants Sunday morning, their biggest turnout yet, with “Iron Joe” himself making the 62-mile bike ride.

“We’ve been doing this after Thanksgiving as long as I can remember at this point. I’ve been training. I started training for Ironman, about 30 years ago, and you just get into a lifestyle where you’re out, biking, running and swimming all the time,” said Joe Bonness, the “Iron Joe.”

His nickname came from repeatedly breaking his age group record at Ironman competitions. But after a car had struck him during a bike ride, his training was derailed.

That didn’t stop him from getting back up on the pedals and cycling on to where he is today.

Now Bonness advocates for safe streets for pedestrians and cyclists in Collier County.

“Florida has some really frightening statistics when it comes to pedestrians and cyclists. We have been advocating for almost 20 years to make it safer for people to bike and walk. We do that through education,” said Michelle Avola-Brown, organizer of the ride and walk.

The money raised from this morning’s event will go toward the creation of the Paradise Coast Trail, connecting trails from Naples to Bonita Springs, Collier Seminole State Park and Ave Maria.

The project is expected to be complete in five years.