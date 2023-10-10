Jewish Federation of Greater Naples stands strong in solidarity with Israel

As the conflict in Israel continues to unfold, many local organizations are rallying in support of the nation and its people. The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, led by President and CEO Jeffrey Feld, has taken a proactive role in offering assistance and solidarity.

“It is a terrible feeling to have our Israeli brothers and sisters attacked in such a vicious and cruel way, so the impact is we are all devastated,” Feld said.

The Jewish Federation serves as a unifying organization for the estimated 10,000-strong Jewish community in Naples, many of whom have family ties to Israel.

“The number of people that were killed, the number of people that were injured, the number of people that have been taken hostage, it’s just outrageous,” Feld said.

Feld stressed that the impact transcends religious and cultural boundaries, with individuals from various faiths and backgrounds affected by the violence.

“Ultimately, we would like to have peace,” Feld said. “But we will make sure that we will be defending Israel and have security.”

Given the gravity of the situation, the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples has set up an emergency relief fund, where all donations will be used for humanitarian relief efforts for the victims of the conflict. Their partners, including the Jewish Agency for Israel and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, will assist in delivering aid where it’s needed most.

Donations may be sent to the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, 4720 Pine Ridge Road, Naples 34119.

Additionally, Feld said the community is invited to participate in a community solidarity gathering scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center in Naples. He said this event is an opportunity for both the Jewish and greater general community to come together in solidarity and support for Israel.