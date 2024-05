Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Friday morning; then a breezy offshore wind will cool off the coastal areas of Southwest Florida in the afternoon.

WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch states, “For Friday, we’ll see a breezy offshore wind this afternoon. The morning will start off hot and humid inland but the coast will stay cooler with highs in the upper 80s.”

Maloch then mentions that Southwest Florida should expect some rain this Saturday along with a weak cold front that will slightly drop temperatures throughout the weekend.

Friday morning is beginning quite a bit warmer and more humid, with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

Our coastal communities will be cooler today thanks to a breezy onshore wind this afternoon.

Highs along the coast will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with highs inland remaining quite hot and in the lower to mid 90s.

A weak cold front will move through the area on Saturday.

A few showers and storms will be possible along that front, but many communities will be staying dry.

Saturday will also be quite breezy so keep that in mind if you plan on boating through the day.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday morning will be cooler and not as humid, thanks to the passage of Saturday’s weak cold front.

We’ll stay dry and the afternoon will feel a lot nicer for any Mother’s Day plans you may have.

Highs will be in the lower 90s with lower humidity all day long.

