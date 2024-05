For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.

This week’s featured friends:

Vinnie is a 2-year-old dog that weighs about 60 pounds.

He came to the CCDAS as a stray, and has maintained being a very calm dog who loves to hang out and play with toys.

Vinnie is a friendly guy who is very gentle sweet and loving.

Miley is a 2-year-old girl with lots of puppy energy left.

She is a super sweet, silly, and lovable girl.

Miley came in as a stray with injuries that she has overcome and through everything her tail is always wagging.

The Naples Puppy Prom is an upcoming annual fundraiser held by the Collier County Domestic Animal Service and will feature a DJ, dancing, food, and, of course, adorable puppies.

The puppy prom is set to kick off on June 1.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

There are around 150 furry friends just waiting to be adopted at CCDAS. You can visit the Collier County Domestic Animal Services website or contact them at 239-252-7387. You can also visit them at 7610 Davis Blvd. in Naples.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it!