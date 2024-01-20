Fallen Lee County deputy honored at Lakes Park

Corporal Alfredo Baños (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Lee County deputies honored the life of fallen Corporal Alfredo Baños at the Fallen Deputy Memorial in Lakes Park.

On Jan. 20, 2001, Corporal Baños was called to assist as a translator in Bonita Springs, said deputies. While en route, he was killed in a car crash along Corkscrew Road. Three others died in the crash.

Baños was also named Officer of the Year by the Lee County Optimists Club.

“He could break down those barriers where others couldn’t,” said Lieutenant James Drzymala, “People loved him and respected him for that.”

Members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard visited the Fallen Deputy Memorial Saturday morning to commemorate Baños’ life.