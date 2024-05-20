The future of the Fort Myers yacht basin

WINK News
The Fort Myers yacht basin is lacking in the “yacht” part right now, or any boat for that matter. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit.
Half a mile off Venice Beach, deep below the surface of the water, two divers, Blair Morrow and Alex Lundberg, found a sign of prehistoric times buried in the sand.
On Monday, the detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Christopher Jordan in his Fort Myers home went back to work.
It’s a place designed to bring in people and a lot of money to Charlotte County. The Sunseeker Resort opened on December 15 and features 785 rooms, 20 different food and beverage places, and 60,000 square feet of convention space.
North Port Fire Rescue said to expect significant delays. They recommended drivers take an alternate route.
A new roundabout is coming to the City of Fort Myers at the intersection of Challenger Boulevard and Winkler Avenue.
Pastor Sean Critser’s congregation voted unanimously on Sunday to sell the front two acres of the church’s property for $4 million.
There have been no boats coming out of the Punta Rassa boat ramp since 2022, after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida.
Imagine someone pretends to be you and sells your home or land right from underneath you. Deed or property fraud happens more often than you think.
A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.
Surgery to remove cancers in the head and neck can sometimes leave patients with negative impacts long after the cancer is gone. But a new approach is cutting back on damage.
From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.
There’s a study looking at the possibility of moving the Naples Airport.
Through having a positive outlet and strong role models commissioner Lorna McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for more than two months.
The Fort Myers yacht basin is lacking in the “yacht” part right now, or any boat for that matter. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit 19 months ago.
“It’s been a slow project, mainly because of the hurricane. They had to clear the boats out. We had to get Army Corps of Engineer approvals, contamination issues,” said Fort Myers councilman Liston Bochette.
However, Bochette said change is coming, and it’s good.
“It’s gonna be pretty dynamic. I think we’re gonna see a lot of investment, new jobs, and a higher quality of life downtown,” Bochette said.
That investment will come from Suntex, the company that won the bid to lease and run the city’s yacht basin. When he got wind of a rumor saying Suntex had pulled out, Bochette made a call himself to set the record straight.
“I heard that rumor also and called the law firm that’s representing Suntex, and they said, ‘Absolutely not. Consider that a rumor; Suntex is moving forward,'” Bochette said.
Though it is moving forward, the company can only move as fast as the permitting process allows.
“You gotta remember, this is an inter coastal waterway, and the federal government has to agree, but the city has faith it will be worth the wait,” Bochette said.
Bochette said it took 18 months to get the post office open downtown, so he’s hoping now that that hurdle has been cleared. Suntex can get its permits approved and begin work here in the next six months or so.