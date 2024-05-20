The future of the Fort Myers yacht basin

The Fort Myers yacht basin is lacking in the “yacht” part right now, or any boat for that matter. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit 19 months ago.

“It’s been a slow project, mainly because of the hurricane. They had to clear the boats out. We had to get Army Corps of Engineer approvals, contamination issues,” said Fort Myers councilman Liston Bochette.

However, Bochette said change is coming, and it’s good.

“It’s gonna be pretty dynamic. I think we’re gonna see a lot of investment, new jobs, and a higher quality of life downtown,” Bochette said.

That investment will come from Suntex, the company that won the bid to lease and run the city’s yacht basin. When he got wind of a rumor saying Suntex had pulled out, Bochette made a call himself to set the record straight.

“I heard that rumor also and called the law firm that’s representing Suntex, and they said, ‘Absolutely not. Consider that a rumor; Suntex is moving forward,'” Bochette said.

Though it is moving forward, the company can only move as fast as the permitting process allows.

“You gotta remember, this is an inter coastal waterway, and the federal government has to agree, but the city has faith it will be worth the wait,” Bochette said.

Bochette said it took 18 months to get the post office open downtown, so he’s hoping now that that hurdle has been cleared. Suntex can get its permits approved and begin work here in the next six months or so.