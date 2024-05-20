WINK News

North and SB lanes shut down near Mile Marker 195 due to brush fire

Published: Updated:
firefighter
Fire truck responds to a scene. (Credit: MGN)

Fire departments are on the scene of a brush fire on I-75 near Laurel Road and Mile Marker 195.

Both north and southbound lanes of traffic are currently shut down.

North Port Fire Rescue said to expect significant delays. They recommended drivers take an alternate route.

