North and SB lanes shut down near Mile Marker 195 due to brush fire

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Fort Myers yacht basin is lacking in the “yacht” part right now, or any boat for that matter. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit.
Half a mile off Venice Beach, deep below the surface of the water, two divers, Blair Morrow and Alex Lundberg, found a sign of prehistoric times buried in the sand.
On Monday, the detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Christopher Jordan in his Fort Myers home went back to work.
It’s a place designed to bring in people and a lot of money to Charlotte County. The Sunseeker Resort opened on December 15 and features 785 rooms, 20 different food and beverage places, and 60,000 square feet of convention space.
North Port Fire Rescue said to expect significant delays. They recommended drivers take an alternate route.
A new roundabout is coming to the City of Fort Myers at the intersection of Challenger Boulevard and Winkler Avenue.
Pastor Sean Critser’s congregation voted unanimously on Sunday to sell the front two acres of the church’s property for $4 million.
There have been no boats coming out of the Punta Rassa boat ramp since 2022, after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida.
Imagine someone pretends to be you and sells your home or land right from underneath you. Deed or property fraud happens more often than you think.
A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.
Surgery to remove cancers in the head and neck can sometimes leave patients with negative impacts long after the cancer is gone. But a new approach is cutting back on damage.
From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.
There’s a study looking at the possibility of moving the Naples Airport.
Through having a positive outlet and strong role models commissioner Lorna McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for more than two months.
Fire departments are on the scene of a brush fire on I-75 near Laurel Road and Mile Marker 195.
Both north and southbound lanes of traffic are currently shut down.
North Port Fire Rescue said to expect significant delays. They recommended drivers take an alternate route.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.