Is Sunseeker Resort losing money?

It’s a place designed to bring in people and a lot of money to Charlotte County.

The Sunseeker Resort opened on December 15 and features 785 rooms, 20 different food and beverage places and 60,000 square feet of convention space.

A new report shows it is off to a slow start. Six months after opening, Allegiant revealed $30 million was lost for the year because of pre-opening costs.

That’s not all. In 2022 and 2023, the company recorded losses of $52 million and $26 million, some of which was recoverable through insurance.

But is it something that is keeping people away from booking a room here?

“I wouldn’t pay $320 to face the street.” said one person.

“I think it’s pricey,” said another.

But Sharon Fell said there is one surefire way she will stay there:

“If someone bought it for me, I sure will,” said Fell.

Many still feel this is a great way to put Port Charlotte on the map, even with the cost.

“I’ve been to other places, Tampa, Daytona Beach. We’ve spent that kind of money in different places down in the keys. We’ve been all over Florida.” said Fell.

Many others, like Gerard Riley, said they have hope people will eventually make their way to the Sunseeker resort.

“It’s only been open less than six months and invested five years, and who knows how much money into that place,” said Riley. “They need to stick it out long term, and it will be successful.”

In the report, Allegiant said it started out this project with delays and a lot of money lost, but they believe it will take time to bring the Sunseeker resort to its peak financial performance.