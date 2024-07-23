Iona Ranch residents could lose their homes

WINK News
Charlotte County leaders want to add three street lights for three new developments going in along Burnt Store Road.
Swimming a lap in an Olympic sized swimming pool was a check off the bucket list for the 83-year-old Naples resident.
A SWFL teen had what he called the opportunity of a lifetime: suiting up for team USA in a Student Athlete World basketball tournament.
Cape Coral Police Department has confirmed that this was a pursuit by the Florida Highway Patrol that ended in a vehicle collision.
People living in Cape Coral are having problems with noise from residential rental properties.
Sanibel is a tight-knit community with a population of less than seven thousand and many are concerned about the peak of hurricane season.
Two Naples mothers are livid after a campaign ad thrust them into the political spotlight without their consent.
The city of Cape Coral is growing fast, and with that comes the need for more entertainment.
The city of Marco Island announced a road resurfacing project will begin next week.
Fort Myers defensive lineman Kendall Guervil enters his junior season with 14 offers from schools such as Florida, Miami and Georgia.
Zero-Eyes is an artificial intelligence gun detection software that has been installed at all FSW college campuses.
A heartbreaking note on a young cancer fighter at only ten years old who’d become a familiar face on WINK News.
Kimberly Cheatle has resigned as Director of the United States Secret Service, just a day after Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL) introduced impeachment articles against her and one day after she was grilled during a heated House Oversight Committee.
When five communities in Lee County almost lost their FEMA flood insurance discount back in March, only one was left off the list: Fort Myers.
The Iona Ranch community has spent every day since Hurricane Ian fighting to rebuild their lives, now it feels like they’re back at square one.
“This is not a mansion, but it’s a roof over our head. But it’s the only thing we have,” said Iona Ranch resident Michele Kane.
This trailer is all Kane has after Hurricane Ian, but it’s not even hers. The state put Kane up there and now she’s on the verge of losing it.
“They said this program ends on the 31st of July and it was already in May. Mid May or so I’m not really sure,” said Kane. “And then come July 1, is when we found these taped to our door. And that was official and we all knew we have 30 days to get out.”
WINK News reached out to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
In an email, they said Unite Florida’s shelters program was “For 16 months of operations, and the state provided an additional six-month extension, for a total of 22 months,” it continues, “All households have received 90-day, 60-day and 30-day notices.”
“It’s just inhumane,” said Iona Ranch resident Ashley Wehrle. “Some people get their trailers donated to them at the end of the program, and then us, we get screwed, like nothing.”
Time is ticking before this park is cleared.
“I begged my caseworker begged him,” said Wehrle. “I have two dogs that are part of my family along with my spouse and nowhere to go. Like, I can’t live on the streets, I’ve got health conditions, I can’t, you know, I’m not survive.'”
If these neighbors at Iona Ranch can’t stay in their trailers they say they won’t have anywhere else to go.
“My ideal was see if there’s another piece of property that they can move over. I don’t mind if it takes two days, I’ll live in my car for two days, if they move the trailer someplace else where I can stay. So I know I have a roof over my head,” said Kane.
While the United Florida plan is ending, FEMA is in charge of these trailers.
WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone reached out to them to see if neighbors here could buy the trailer they’re staying.
If they can, they’ll still need to leave Iona Ranch but could take their homes with them.
However, WINK News is still waiting to hear back from FEMA.