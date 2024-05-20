Diving duo makes prehistoric discovery

WINK News
The Fort Myers yacht basin is lacking in the “yacht” part right now, or any boat for that matter. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit.
On Monday, the detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Christopher Jordan in his Fort Myers home went back to work.
It’s a place designed to bring in people and a lot of money to Charlotte County. The Sunseeker Resort opened on December 15 and features 785 rooms, 20 different food and beverage places, and 60,000 square feet of convention space.
North Port Fire Rescue said to expect significant delays. They recommended drivers take an alternate route.
A new roundabout is coming to the City of Fort Myers at the intersection of Challenger Boulevard and Winkler Avenue.
Pastor Sean Critser’s congregation voted unanimously on Sunday to sell the front two acres of the church’s property for $4 million.
There have been no boats coming out of the Punta Rassa boat ramp since 2022, after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida.
Imagine someone pretends to be you and sells your home or land right from underneath you. Deed or property fraud happens more often than you think.
A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.
Surgery to remove cancers in the head and neck can sometimes leave patients with negative impacts long after the cancer is gone. But a new approach is cutting back on damage.
From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.
There’s a study looking at the possibility of moving the Naples Airport.
Through having a positive outlet and strong role models commissioner Lorna McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for more than two months.
Half a mile off Venice Beach, deep below the surface of the water, two divers, Blair Morrow and Alex Lundberg, found a sign of prehistoric times buried in the sand.
“We actually didn’t have very high hopes for the spot,” said Morrow.
The two describe the moments leading up to their ancient discovery.
“We dropped in and started swimming on the north side of the reef,” said Lundberg.
“Partway through the dive, I was just kind of hunting and looking around,” said Morrow. “I saw a big kind of silt cloud. And I was just like, oh, Alex must be up to something good over there.”
That something good was 4 feet long and could be up to a million years old.
“I saw this like, looks like wood, just like a thin strip of wood sticking out,” said Lundberg. “I start fanning it, get about maybe two and a half feet of it exposed, still haven’t found either end of it. And so I’m thinking like, Oh man, it’s going to be a tough one to get it out. So check my air, make sure I got enough air to start working on this thing.”
“I went over to see, and he was digging out a tusk, which was crazy. I’ve never seen him so happy,” said Morrow.
Said to be an American Mastodon tusk, it took some strength and skill to get it up onto the boat.
“We made a sling out of a beach towel, and we put in the beach towel and just hoisted over the side of the boat,” said Lundberg.
This weekend, these friend’s passion turned into a treasure hunt.
Morrow is no stranger to fossils and teeth.
“The one Alex found is a beautiful brown color. And probably the most well-preserved one that I’ve ever seen,” said Morrow.
“That’s what I told my girlfriend; I’m like, ‘Our kids are going to inherit this tusk. This is the family tusk now.'” said Lundberg.
That was the first time Lundberg has found a tusk. Morrow found one in pieces, in the same spot a few years back.
But Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world, and many people go home with a tooth or two.
Even WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone didn’t leave empty-handed; she was given a megalodon shark’s tooth as a souvenir.