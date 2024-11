Credit: Kyliegust.com

The moment Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas music begins, as WINK News speaks with a talented teenager about how she’s putting her musical talents to good use.

Anchor Lindsey Sablan spoke with Aubrey Rogers High School sophomore Kylie Gust about how she spreads cheer through music year-round.

Gust, or rather her nickname, “Caroling Kylie”, has been a part of numerous school musicals, meaning that she’s become accustomed to the backstage prep work.

Her latest role will be the portrayal of Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

At the age of 10, Kylie realized she could turn her passion into a money-making business and she recorded her first album.

However, the money doesn’t go to her but rather, all the proceeds generated have been donated to charity.

“I always used to go to the grocery store with my mom, and there was the Salvation Army. I would call it the red bucket. And I always was like, ‘Mom, can we donate?'” said Gust.

That inspiration led to her first album in 2018.

Now, Gust’s latest album “Big Screen and Broadway” aims to dedicate to special figure in her life.

Courtney Beebe, a family friend, lost her battle with triple-negative breast cancer in August.

The album is dedicated to the memory of Beebe, as Gust looked up to her as adult figure.

The album’s proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation; however, if interested in downloading her album, Gust provided several other charitable options from which the purchaser can choose.

