SWFL veterans return from honor flight

A group of veterans touched down in Southwest Florida on Tuesday after going on the ride of a lifetime to and from Washington, D.C.

99 Southwest Florida veterans from World War Two, Korea, Vietnam and other eras received a grand welcome home. People were so excited to be a part of it that they camped out hours beforehand just to get a good spot.

These trips are certainly a whole lot of fun for everyone who gets to participate, but they’re more than that.

They’re a way for veterans to travel safely to Washington, D.C., to be honored at the memorials built for them and receive the welcome home they deserve.

The veterans are accompanied by specially selected guardians who keep them company and help them get around. ​

While we waited for the flight to land, we got the chance to speak with some of the many members of the crowd who showed up to support these veterans.

Russell Mcnamee from Englewood came with a large crowd to support neighbors Seth and Lou, two veterans he said make the holiday travel park a better place.

“They served. They gave up something in their life for us to have our freedom, and that is a very important thing that people need to understand. They need to be appreciated and valued for what they have given us,” he said.