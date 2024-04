CREDIT: WINK News

A ride to honor the fallen, The one’s who made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty.

The Lee County Sheriffs Office honored their fallen deputies Saturday morning with a memorial at Lakes Park in Fort Myers.

“The sheriff decided that he wanted to make a memorial for his men,” said Dennis Fahey, President of the LCSO Fallen Deputy Memorial, “We have 10 names of our deputies that have been killed in the line of duty. And we also have one dog, K-9”

It’s something that hits close to home for Raymond Felice, a retired police officer in Pontiac, Michigan.

“I lost one of the guys that I had trained and broken,” said Felice. “Jerry Carpenter. He was killed in all places in a hospital. That’s where you expect to go to work and get killed.”

This memorial has been in the works for years. It hopes to mentor the living, and those still on the front lines.

“We like to bring in our younger deputies over here so they can see the memorial and honor of those who have fallen before them.” said Fahey.

The memorial also honors the fallen, so that they may never be forgotten.

“As a retired law enforcement officer, I understand the sacrifice the names on these memorials,” said Jeff Miazga, Secretary for the Whiskey Creek Chapter of the Punishers,”It’s not just them. It’s not just their names, it’s their families. So we’re, we’re always going to be here to support them.”

The memorial was chosen to be built at Lakes Park, so everyone can access it to honor the fallen heroes.

Donations are welcome, as it helps with maintenance and the addition of benches and walkways for all to visit. If you would like to donate, click here.