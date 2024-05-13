New Lee County teacher contract still doesn’t compete

WINK News
Shaina Petit-Homme thought she was going to Golisano Children’s Hospital for an appointment.
Estero Fire Rescue is on the scene of a car crash at Corkscrew Road and TPI Road.
At a workshop Monday afternoon, the Fort Myers city council approved the Gulf Coast Humane Society’s request for additional land for future expansion.
If a railroad-turned bike path was cutting through your backyard, would you be concerned? Neighbors voiced their specific concerns Monday.
Investing in solar power can save you big bucks on your energy bill, but con artists and unlicensed sales reps can leave customers high and dry.
Glades County District 1 Commissioner, Tony Whidden, doesn’t live in his district; and voters are not happy.
FGCU softball wins the ASUN Tournament title and are back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years.
The city of Naples Police and Fire-Rescue chiefs talked about the past, present, and future of their departments.
Last week, we told you how teachers and Lee County settled on contracts. Next, teachers will vote to approve the contract.
A city’s water issue is coming to a head, and authorities said they are digging four times more than usual to keep the water flowing.
Authorities are on the scene of a 15-acre brush fire in Estero, which is affecting traffic.
A human skull was found in a canal in Southwest Florida’s largest city, leading to an investigation and testing.
Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from North Fort Myers who they believe could be endangered.
A man is in jail for ramming a motorcyclist with his SUV.
Why are the people in Cape Coral having such a hard time getting any? The answer? The 2008 housing crisis. Help from a water treatment facility that never came.
Teachers getting paid more is always good news, but the pay in the Lee County School District is still not competitive.
Robert Daniels left last year’s bargaining session hopeful.
Lee County schools and the teachers union had just gotten a deal done. Daniels had gotten a 9.5% raise and said he felt Lee County had finally listened to teachers’ pleas for more money.
Last Wednesday, the teachers union and the school district settled on raises for the next school year.
Daniels, who has been teaching in the district for 11 years is now getting a 4.75% raise, and he’s not happy about it.
“I really do think that this could have done better, and [it] almost feels like backtracking,” Daniels said.
Teachers union president Kevin Daly told us that more money always helps, but Lee County Schools still pays less than Charlotte and Collier County Schools, and teachers are going down the road.
“You know, a third of the Collier County teachers live in Lee County, and they drive to Collier County because, on average, it’s seven or $8,000 more a year,” Daly said.
A spokesperson for Lee County Schools would not comment on the new contracts nor say how many teachers the district is currently short.
He said, “Our focus has shifted to hiring for next school year, and a current number for this year is not available.”
But Daly predicted it’s around 200.
Daly said a lack of teachers means increased class sizes, uncertified teachers covering classrooms and a lack of quality education for students.