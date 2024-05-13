New Lee County teacher contract still doesn’t compete

Teachers getting paid more is always good news, but the pay in the Lee County School District is still not competitive.

Last week, WINK News told you how teachers and Lee County settled on contracts. Next, teachers will vote to approve the contract.

Robert Daniels left last year’s bargaining session hopeful.

Lee County schools and the teachers union had just gotten a deal done. Daniels had gotten a 9.5% raise and said he felt Lee County had finally listened to teachers’ pleas for more money.

Last Wednesday, the teachers union and the school district settled on raises for the next school year.

Daniels, who has been teaching in the district for 11 years is now getting a 4.75% raise, and he’s not happy about it.

“I really do think that this could have done better, and [it] almost feels like backtracking,” Daniels said.

Teachers union president Kevin Daly told us that more money always helps, but Lee County Schools still pays less than Charlotte and Collier County Schools, and teachers are going down the road.

“You know, a third of the Collier County teachers live in Lee County, and they drive to Collier County because, on average, it’s seven or $8,000 more a year,” Daly said.

A spokesperson for Lee County Schools would not comment on the new contracts nor say how many teachers the district is currently short.

He said, “Our focus has shifted to hiring for next school year, and a current number for this year is not available.”

But Daly predicted it’s around 200.

Daly said a lack of teachers means increased class sizes, uncertified teachers covering classrooms and a lack of quality education for students.