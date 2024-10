The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has installed three bus stop signs throughout Lee County.

The specialized signs have a light on top, alerting drivers that the area’s kids are waiting for their school bus.

It’s another safety layer that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is implementing to help keep kids safe on their way to school.

If you see a sign like these in Lee County, slow down and watch out for kids waiting for their school bus.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is rolling out these bus stop signs with lights. They have a scannable QR code for people to report safety concerns.

LCSO has installed three signs at busy Lehigh and North Fort Myers bus stops.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the LCSO hopes to install more in the future.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno also said, “We always want to identify all the bus stops. But you know, with 5000 bus stops, it’s a lot, so what we want to do right now is look at the places that are most in need and make sure they’re safe in every way.”

Next week, six more signs will be installed throughout Lee County.

Their locations will be based on assessments like traffic and environmental factors.