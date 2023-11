South Cape Coral parking has been a long-time problem for residents, oftentimes creating an inconvenience in trying to locate a spot.

As residents complain about the lack of parking locations, The City of Cape Coral will have to creatively create more space with the limited land available.

The Community Redevelopment Agency will meet with city leaders on Wednesday to discuss options for parking improvements.

The City of Cape Coral had created a timeline of events to survey public opinion and discuss preliminary recommendations.

Approximately 150 residents were surveyed, with around 66% claiming to not be able to find a spot in south Cape Coral and 79% claiming to walk up to two blocks from where they parked.

Final recommendations are expected to be announced in December.

The Community Redevelopment Agency meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Cape Coral City Council Chambers, located at 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.