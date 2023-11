The City of Cape Coral is set to hold a meeting on the parking dilemma that has been irritating residents of South Cape.

The second scheduled meeting invites residents to voice their opinions on what changes they would like to see to improve parking.

City members have drafted a new plan based on a public survey distributed in October that is expected to be finalized in December.

Approximately 150 people participated in the survey and the key takeaways that Cape Coral Council members is:

66% of the participants say they have trouble finding parking.

79% of the participants say they had to travel up to two blocks on foot to reach their location from their parking spot.

The problem is exacerbated on the weekends according to poll participants.

The goal of the second meeting is to gather final thoughts from residents, businesses and stakeholders as to better manage South Cape parking.

The meeting will be held at the Public Works Operations Center from 4 p.m.—6 p.m., on Wednesday.