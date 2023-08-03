Parking changes in Cape Coral based on surveying locals

The City of Cape Coral announced a new parking plan to increase parking areas in south Cape Coral, but there isn’t much information on how it’ll work. The city provided a QR code for locals to survey what they think the downtown Cape parking can improve.

Cape Coral’s principal transportation planner, Laura Dodd, needs people to participate in the survey to help meet locals’ needs.

“The study right now is gathering data and doing some public outreach. From that data, they will provide recommendations, and at a later date, those will be up for policy adoption,” said Dodd.

Cape Coral is changing in part due to the rapid population growth. WINK News asked residents how they feel about parking in the city.

“It’s gonna get worse. There’s too many buildings going up too fast and green, of course with cars, but we got more people staying down here now,” said one Cape Coral resident.

“Any changes would be an incorporation of the data and the findings of the study, but also resident feedback so more important for them to provide feedback,” said Dodd.

The city posted on Facebook that they were promising an exciting and innovative parking experience. Nevertheless, it remains a mystery in terms of what that experience will be.

Cape Coral QR code. CREDIT: CITY OF CAPE CORAL

There’s a QR code taking you to a survey. In the survey, you’re asked questions such as, how often do you experience difficulties finding parking in the south cape downtown area? Business owners like David Fulkerson, of Diamond Dave’s Cape Coral, told WINK News, it happens all the time.

“Not enough at all. We need more. We need a parking garage. We do. That would solve a lot of problems,” said Fulkerson.

The city has partnered with Mobility Cohort to determine if a parking garage in Cape Coral or something else can be done to improve parking.

Fuklerson has a question if the city does plan to build a new structure.

“Where’s the larger parking structure going to be?” Fulkerson asked rhetorically.

The city’s goal is to make final recommendations by November.