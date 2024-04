Cape Coral Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of an ordinance establishing a Mixed-Use Ten, or MUX, future land-use map classification within the city’s comprehensive plan. The proposed change is anticipated to provide additional options for development within the city.

Principal Planner Chad Boyko said some areas that can take advantage of the proposed MUX land-use classification would be along Pine Island and Burnt Store roads.

While the city currently has the mixed-use land classification adopted in 1989, MUX addresses mixed-use development for larger, unplatted tracts.

