The Fort Myers Police Department has confirmed that an early morning fire at a gas station was arson.

“It sounds to me like somebody has a plan or had it out for somebody or the business, or they were practicing their target,” said Fort Myers resident David.

The flames blazed brightly in the bushes at the Racetrac off Colonial Boulevard’s parking lot.

“Probably anger, no control or emotions or something. That’s my thinking,” said David.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread and came close to the building or gas pumps.

“Sounds like someone had a personal vendetta at someone in the gas station, came back and threw a Molotov cocktail at the gas station,” said Fort Myers resident Chad.

FMPD detectives are still investigating the arson incident.

“There’s better things to do out there than stupid things,” said one anonymous man. “Unbelievable.”

FMPD is still investigating and said no one has been caught yet.

