Cape Coral’s Code Compliance Division is proposing an amendment to the Prohibited Conditions on Private Real Property section of the city’s code of ordinances to provide an expedited process for noticing, fining, appealing and remedying health and sanitation violations.

City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn said since his start in February 2023, Council made it clear that the city’s ability to affect change on private property through the existing code enforcement process was cumbersome and lengthy, ultimately resulting in no condition changes on said properties.

“Although our officers do the best they can working with the owner, whether it be a business or a real person, sometimes that process and what is allowed to exist and in trying to gain compliance takes a lot longer than then this Council would have liked,” he said.

