An array of fine gems and jewels all for a mother’s heart. With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, one Bonita Springs marketing company is helping students think outside the box.

In April, the TLC Marking and Creatives Services collected over a thousand pieces of jewelry through its jewelry drive.

On Wednesday, May 8, the jewelry was sorted out by students grades pre-k through 5th grade at Bonita Springs Elementary School.

The purpose behind this was to help elementary students find the perfect piece of jewelry to gift their moms on Mother’s Day. A project known as the ‘Heartfelt Gesture.’

The mastermind behind the project is Trish Leonard, owner of TLC Marketing and Creative Services.

Leonard was one of the many volunteers who helped students wrap and secure the perfect set of jewelry during Wednesday’s event.

“Just seeing them with their smiles on their face to actually pick something out special for the mom or aunt or grandma has been really nice,” said Leonard. “When you see the kids smile and walk in with their bags, I can’t wait for Mother’s Day.”

While picking out jewelry is fun for elementary students, Rob Cooper, principal of Bonita Springs Elementary School says it also teaches students one of the greatest human lessons.

“They learned the value of giving back. I think we worked very hard towards academics but we really need to focus on creating well-rounded kids,” said Cooper. “I think it’s really important that they understand the value of community service and giving to others.”

Leonard says this project couldn’t have been possible without the community’s support.

“We’ve collected probably over 2,000 pieces of jewelry from communities like Punta Gorda all the way down to Naples,” said Leonard. “I want to thank the community and our volunteers. They really have been awesome, and we couldn’t have done this without them.”

TLC’s mission doesn’t stop there. In a heartwarming collaboration with Adams Food Group, the local McDonald’s franchise is extending a special treat for single dads: a chance to share Happy Meals with their families.