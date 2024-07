The playground, A safe space for kids to dream, quickly became a nightmare for three-year-old Ava after she was allegedly left outside of her daycare.

“We really don’t know how long she was out there,” said Breen Nabors, the girl’s mother.

Nabors says Ava was left outside at daycare. Scared and alone.

“She got left outside. So to me, it seemed like maybe there was like a little bit of PTSD,” said Nabors.

WINK News reporter Maddie Heron spoke exclusively to Ava’s mother, Breen Nabors.

Her daughter was allegedly forgotten on the playground by staff at Wellington Academy in South Cape Coral.

“if they would do it to my child, they’ll do it to another child,” said Nabors.

Nabors said it happened as early as July 5, but she didn’t hear about it until Monday when a teacher at the school finally told her what had happened, more than a week earlier.

She worked quickly to get Ava and her 5-year-old sister out of the daycare.

“I just knew I had to get them out of there. Like, immediately, I just couldn’t believe it. I was in complete shock,” said Nabors.

The Florida Department of Children and Families opened an investigation into the daycare, telling WINK News: The Department has investigated and issued a licensing citation to Wellington Academy related to outdoor supervision. Additional information is confidential per section 39.202 Florida Statues. Department of Children and Families

Even with open DCF and Cape Coral police investigations, Nabors said the daycare barely gave her any answers.

“There was a lot of denial, and you know, a lot of no responsibility being taken,” said Nabors.

Although Nabors said Wellington Academy left her in the dark, the DCF citation helps ease her mind.

“It gives like a sense of validation, because somebody is acknowledging that this happened,” said Nabors.

WINK News reporter Maddie Heron took a trip to the daycare to see if she could get a response.

The director she spoke to at Wellington Academy said the daycare’s corporate office is now handling this incident.

WINK News has also reached out to them in hopes of getting more comments on what led to a three-year-old girl being forgotten on the playground.