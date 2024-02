Many were left traumatized after the discovery of a drowned 2-year-old at the Retreat at Vista Lake apartments.

A mother is now seeking help for the children who had witnessed the tragic death on Saturday.

Samantha Quiones’ daughter was playing in the playground area of the apartment complex when she discovered a toddler floating in a nearby pond.

Quinones, a former EMT, then raced to aid the child and adequately positioned him to perform CPR.

Unfortunately, Quinones’ efforts were in vain, as the child was already dead by the time of her arrival.

It remains unknown how long the child was inside the pond; however, Quinones and her children will be left dealing with this experience.

“I’m traumatized most of my day thinking of this baby,” said Quinones. “I went to hang out with family to get my mind off it, and then I got an alert on my phone stating that the story was updated, and I’m just like, ‘All right, it’s following me.'”

She now plans to go to her children’s school to seek counseling since her children are so traumatized.