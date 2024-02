A 2-year-old has died in a drowning incident, leaving nearby residents confused and alarmed as to how this could happen.

Fort Myers Police officers responded to an unresponsive child call at around 3 p.m., on Saturday at the Retreat at Vista Lakes apartments.

Upon arrival, FMPD and EMS attempted to perform live-saving techniques on the child after being discovered in a pond.

Playground at the Retreat at Vista Lakes apartments. Credit: WINK

EMS transported the child to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Yellow caution tape is currently wrapped around the wooden dock at the pond since Hurricane Ian. The tape has no relation to the drowning incident.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and its cause.

Stay tuned to WINK News for updates on this story.