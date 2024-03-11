Miracle Moment: 3-year-old’s wish granted with backyard play place

A child’s wish to play like a normal kid is granted.

We first met 3-year-old Noah Langlois as he finished a year and a half in the hospital, battling cancer. That battle required a liver transplant.

Now, we have an exciting update.

Make-a-wish Southern Florida wanted to make sure he got his wish to play like other little kids by building a play place in his backyard with a special friend.

Wish sponsor Suffolk Construction built Noah a castle fort complete with a dragon head on top.

The backyard now also includes a play area with a dragon-themed swing and slide that are helping Noah overcome the developmental delays that came with his illnesses and treatments.

He now has a place to run, jump, and climb that is both enjoyable and therapeutic, and his mom is excited.