Miracle Monday: family gets much-needed miracle

It’s Miracle Monday, and a miracle is exactly what one family needed when doctors diagnosed their little boy with cancer and the chemo didn’t work.

Noah Langlois was born very premature at just 25 weeks and spent months in the NICU at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“I noticed the lump on his birthday. Noah’s first birthday,” said Michelle Langlois, Noah’s mom. “The lump on his stomach was a tumor, Hepatoblastoma, taking up over 90% of his liver.”

When chemo didn’t work, Noah was airlifted to Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami, where he received experimental radiation. It was the first time it was ever used on a baby.

The path was long and winding, but Noah has a new liver and is home after 520 days, almost a year and a half in the hospital.