The Weather Authority is tracking a muggy Thursday morning, with afternoon temperatures expected to climb into the lower to mid-90s.

WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch states, “Get ready for another hot and humid day with ‘feels like’ temperatures ranging from 95-100 degrees this afternoon. It will feel hotter than Wednesday afternoon, which was already hot day.”

Maloch then mentions that while a weak cold front will bring some relief throughout the upcoming weekend, Southwest Florida will return to its hot and muggy conditions starting Monday.

Thursday morning is beginning mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Dry weather will be with all of us for Thursday which means the heat is going to be the big story.

Highs will climb into the lower to mid 90s with temperatures feeling like 95 to 100° in the afternoon.

We’ll see a mostly sunny sky all day long.

Friday morning will be warmer and more humid, with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

Our hot and dry pattern continues for Friday, with highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures will be feeling like the mid-90s Friday afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through the area on Saturday.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible along that front, but many communities will stay dry.

Saturday will also be quite breezy, so keep that in mind if you plan on boating throughout the day.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

