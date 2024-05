Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and dry Tuesday morning with inland isolated storms expected in the afternoon.

WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch states, “Expect temperatures to be quite hot for this afternoon, which will continue throughout Wednesday and Thursday. A weak cold front currently causing severe weather in the U.S. is expected to reach Southwest Florida by the weekend. It will be dramatically weaker; however, expect some rain showers.”

Tuesday morning is starting warmer and more humid, with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Coastal communities will be hot and dry with the sea breeze boundary developing more inland.

This means the isolated storms that develop this evening will impact Southwest Florida’s inland communities.

Highs will be quite hot again and in the lower 90s.

We will see mild and muggy conditions with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is looking drier with only a few storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be hotter Wednesday afternoon due to the drier conditions.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Thursday morning will start mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

Dry weather will be with all of us for Thursday which means the heat is going to be the big story.

Highs will climb into the lower to mid 90s with temperatures feeling like 95 to 100° in the afternoon.

Tropical development is not expected over the next 7 days.

This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week and we are focusing on “Understanding Forecast Information.”

Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler will publish an article later Tuesday on what this means for you.

