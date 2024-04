Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking near-record-high afternoon temperatures following a humid Wednesday morning start.

Next Three Days:

Wednesday: Smoky morning starts, coupled with slight humidity following several brush fires on Tuesday afternoon.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for mid to upper-80s temperatures for the afternoon.

Additional brush fires will be possible for the afternoon as the dry weather continues.

Thursday: Mild morning start with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

There will be sun and clouds in the afternoon as the heating trend continues.

For some communities, highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday: Mostly clear to partly cloudy morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon, with the first 90s of the year for parts of Southwest Florida.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.