The City of Cape Coral announced it has completed the work related to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s guidelines regarding the flood insurance discount.

A representative of Cape Coral stated the paperwork assigned by FEMA to maintain the 25% flood insurance discount has been completed.

FEMA will pick up the paperwork on Thursday and assess whether the city can maintain its Community Rating System.

This voluntary program recognizes and incentivizes community floodplain management practices that exceed FEMA’s minimum requirements.

WINK News spoke with FEMA about the reasoning for pulling the discounted rate.

Representatives stated that the decision was based on unpermitted work, lack of documentation, and failure to monitor activity properly in special flood hazard areas.

The city had placed red tags on 207 homes in Cape Coral, claiming that unpermitted work had been done.

The tagged homeowners had to attend a hearing to defend the work being done at their homes.

Forty-seven homeowners were found to not be in violation, while many others had minor fixable issues.

While the City of Cape Coral reported completing its FEMA paperwork, it remains unclear if Fort Myers Beach, Bonita, Estero, and unincorporated Lee County are close to or have completed the guideline paperwork process.

The deadline to get everything in compliance is June 10.