Residents of Cape Coral have experienced confusion, frustration, and possibly fines due to red tags popping up on buildings under construction.

The red letter states that the building under construction violates a city code, and they must appear before the Cape Coral Code Compliance Special Magistrate.

The red tags began appearing on homes in Cape Coral after FEMA threatened to remove the 25% discount on all flood insurance policies in Lee County, Unincorporated Lee County, Bonita Springs, Estero, and Fort Myers Beach due to the reported undocumented work.

Those who received the red letter must report to the compliance hearing and prove that they are not in violation of city codes.

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Coral told WINK News, “Homeowners are expected to comply with the city’s code of ordinances and the Florida building code. Violations are on the notice of violations they received; it’s available in the Code of Ordinances located on the city’s website.”

The hearings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the City of Cape Coral Council Chambers (second floor) located at 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

Those who fail to attend the hearings will risk a daily fine of up to $1,000.