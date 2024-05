Bret Dahl is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, assaulting her, breaking things and flushing her fish named Bean down the toilet.

We don’t know why Bean was targeted. The police report makes Dahl sound out of his mind, angry and destroying everything he could get his hands on. It’s very possible that Bean was just collateral damage.

Cape Coral police say Dahl climbed through his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom window at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, throwing a picture at her and demanding to know where his gun was.

When the victim said she didn’t know what he was talking about and asked him to leave, she said he pushed her into a closet door and started breaking everything from the TV to multiple ceiling fans, causing more than $3,000 in damage.

He then went for her fish tank, shattering it and flushing the toilet, leading the victim to believe her beta fish was no more.

Dahl took her iPhone and left the house, kicking and shattering the headlight of her car and smashing a window on his way out.

His neighbors told us they’ve never had any bad interactions with him.

“He’s never interfered with any of the neighbors around here,” said Anthony Dimattia.

However, they have seen police at his family’s home in the past.

“We’ve noticed occasional law enforcement all hours, 24/7,” Dimattia said.

They’re just glad what happened wasn’t worse.

“I really hope that he picks the right choices and goes forward,” Dimattia said.

Dahl is in the Lee County Jail, facing multiple charges, including battery, grand theft and animal cruelty.

This isn’t his first arrest, and he’s actually set to be in Charlotte County Court next week for petit theft.