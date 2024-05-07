Police: Cape Coral man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, kills fish named ‘Bean’

WINK News
WINK News
FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.
In about sixty days, Myrtle Dillard’s home on Lincoln Boulevard went from being run-down and unlivable to brand new.
One Port Charlotte woman was skeptical of her student loan consolidation and potential forgiveness but an email over the weekend changed her life.
An animal activist group said a local animal shelter is failing to find homes for stray pets, among other complaints.
Two suspects in the Trails End Drive murders were meant to appear in court on Tuesday.
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America.
Police have arrested a man who threatened to stab two 7-Eleven gas station employees with a knife.
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump’s hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006
The popular local eatery reopened May 7 after being temporarily closed since a woman drove a Toyota Rav4 SUV into the side of the restaurant on the morning of May 3.
According to the Cape Coral police, 29-year-old Bret Dahl was arrested on Saturday after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.
The victim said Dahl entered the home while she was sleeping. Dahl threw a picture frame at the victim, demanding to know where his gun was.
Dhal then pushed the victim into her closet door before leaving the bedroom and knocking all of her belongings off the kitchen counter.
The arrest report then states that Dahl shattered a $300 fish tank containing the victim’s pet beta fish named Bean; the victim heard the toilet flush and was unable to locate Bean afterward.
Dahl took the victim’s iPhone 15 with him before leaving the house. After leaving the residence, police said Dahl then shattered the victim’s vehicle’s headlight and window.
Dahl has been charged with battery, grand theft, criminal mischief, animal cruelty and obstruction of justice.