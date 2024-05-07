WINK News

Watch Now

Police: Cape Coral man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s home, kills fish named ‘Bean’

Published: Updated:
Bret Dahl
Credit: LCSO

A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.

According to the Cape Coral police, 29-year-old Bret Dahl was arrested on Saturday after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

The victim said Dahl entered the home while she was sleeping. Dahl threw a picture frame at the victim, demanding to know where his gun was.

Dhal then pushed the victim into her closet door before leaving the bedroom and knocking all of her belongings off the kitchen counter.

The arrest report then states that Dahl shattered a $300 fish tank containing the victim’s pet beta fish named Bean; the victim heard the toilet flush and was unable to locate Bean afterward.

Dahl took the victim’s iPhone 15 with him before leaving the house. After leaving the residence, police said Dahl then shattered the victim’s vehicle’s headlight and window.

Dahl has been charged with battery, grand theft, criminal mischief, animal cruelty and obstruction of justice.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.