On Friday, hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of John Passidomo, the husband of state Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

The couple met in law school and were together for nearly five decades. Kathleen said their time together was a “lifetime of love, laughter and adventure.”

John died in a tragic hiking accident at a national park in Utah.

Hundreds showed up to Baker Park in Naples to celebrate John and wrap their arms around Kathleen.

John’s family, friends, and this community will tell you the legacy he left behind will be remembered for generations.

He was a dedicated public servant in Naples and Collier County, serving in leadership roles, including city council. He was instrumental in the redevelopment of Fifth Avenue.

His funeral service is on Saturday at St. Ann Catholic Church in downtown Naples.