The line of rain and wind the Weather Authority at WINK News continues to track into Lee County is not deterring some businesses from staying open.

WINK News is on Fort Myers Beach where the waves are a bit more aggressive than we are used to seeing.

However, people in Fort Myers Beach are a bit worried about the potentiality of it happening on land.

The intersection at Margaritaville is prone to flooding during high tides, which could disrupt business for an island town still in the rebuilding process after Hurricane Ian.

WINK News is being told that Fort Myers Beach’s Public Works team was all over the island on Thursday doing typical storm preparations. Some of that includes checking storm drains and securing objects that could turn into projectiles. CREDIT: WINK News

The winds whipped on Fort Myers Beach on Thursday afternoon.

The area is expecting a little flooding and the intersection in front of Margaritaville is prone to it.

There was some rain passing through Fort Myers Beach around 4 p.m.

WINK News will continue monitoring the weather as it passes through our area and update you with any developments when they happen.