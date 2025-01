The Weather Authority says a warm Saturday is on tap, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s into the afternoon.

A warm front is contributing to the warmer-than-average temperatures and increase in moisture this weekend.

Rain is also in the forecast, though just a few stray showers are expected for today.

Sunday

Rain chances increase on Sunday with scattered showers in the forecast.

A cold front will work its way south by Sunday, allowing for higher rain chances before a big cool down for the start of the upcoming work week.

Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day, with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

This week

Monday will be starting off much cooler than the temperatures we are seeing this weekend.

Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s, with overnight lows back down into the 40s and 50s.

Rain chances stick around as we track another cold front, reinforcing that cooler air for the rest of the week.

By Friday, our highs will reach the low 70s again.

We are tracking a potent blast of arctic air that is stretching across the United States for the start of the upcoming week.

Chances for ice and even snow in North Florida remain a possibility Tuesday into Wednesday.

Beach and boating

Winds are out of the southwest today, around 5 to 10 knots.

A stray shower is possible throughout the da,y with warmer than normal temperatures nearing 80 degrees this afternoon.

There’s a light chop in our bays and inland waters, and the Gulf wave heights reach 1 to 2 feet.